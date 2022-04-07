Crews working to control large fire in downtown Friday Harbor

Crews are working to get a fire under control Thursday morning in downtown Friday Harbor on San Juan Island.

Before 5 a.m., firefighters from Orcas Island Fire and rescue responded to a report of a large commercial structure fire in the area of Front Street and Spring Street.

When crews arrived, it appeared multiple buildings were on fire.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that two of the three structures involved are Herb's Tavern and Windermere Real Estate. It is unclear what the third business is.

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent a ferry to help transport emergency crews and equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ATF Seattle said it is sending special agents to help determine the start and the cause of the fire.

There are no reported injuries, and no reports of anyone inside the buildings.

This is a developing, and will be updated.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram