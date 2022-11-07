Crews working to clean storm damage, restore power across Snohomish County

Crews have been called to Snohomish County from across the state to help clear up damage from Friday night's storm.

Snohomish PUD says 53 crews worked throughout the county Sunday night clearing up trees that fell on power lines.

"The cleanup is pretty massive. There's a lot of devastation in a lot of different areas," said Snohomish PUD spokesperson, Aaron Swaney.

Swaney says power has been restored to 130,000 customers in the past 36 hours.

A large tree fell onto Kerry Triboulet's home in Lake Stevens just after midnight Saturday.

Triboulet says he and his wife were not hurt but they are staying in a hotel until power is restored.

The Lake Stevens Police Department tweeted out a reminder to stay away from downed power lines until PUD clears the area.

Snohomish PUD has not estimated when road closures in Lake Stevens will be cleared but they are asking for patience as crews work to restore power.

