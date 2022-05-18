Crews work to restore power to thousands in Western Washington

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers throughout Western Washington on Wednesday.

Puget Sound Energy reported that there were 58 active outages affecting more than 17,000 customers at 3 p.m.

Seattle City Light said about 12,000 people were without power.

As of 1 p.m., Snohomish PUD reported less than 500 customers were affected in Snohomish County. Power was restored for customers on Camano Island.

In Jefferson County, about 800 customers lost power at about 4:30 a.m. By the afternoon, most of the power had been restored.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit the region Wednesday morning. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, winds could gust as strong as 50 to 55 mph into the early afternoon, especially in the north sound and over the north islands. Wind gusts in the central and south sound will be in the 30 to 40 mph range for the most part.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.