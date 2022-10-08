Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie

article

Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.

Keekwulee Falls, which is just west of Snoqualmie Pass, near the Denny Lake Trailhead, has two drops totaling 125 feet. The taller of the two drops is 90 feet.

The 17-year-old who fell over the falls has not yet been identified, nor has any information regarding what led up to the accident been released.

Recovery efforts are ongoing.

Major crimes detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office are on scene and investigating.

This is a developing story.