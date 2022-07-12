Driver hurt after semi rolls over on SR 167 in Sumner

article

Crews are clearing the roadway after a semi rolled over in a crash Tuesday morning on State Route 167 in Sumner.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of SR 167, near SR 410 before 9:30 am.

At about 12:30 p.m., officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said crews had the semi upright but still had to move a pipe and debris from the highway.

Trooper Robert Reyer said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was still closed as of 12:30 p.m.

It’s unknown when lanes will reopen but drivers are advised to take alternate routes.



