Crews work day and night, more snow on the way and supplies selling fast

Anticipation is growing for another round of snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Crews have been working day and night to clear the roads, and in Seattle, some of the roads that are tougher to work with-- including hills were cleared and reopened.

"It’s been nonstop work, and that’s a lot of people who have sacrificed their vacations, sacrificed time with their families. And of course we’re really appreciative of how hard the crews have been working," said spokesperson Ethan Bergerson of SDOT. "One thing is definitely going to be true, you should be careful tomorrow. Even tonight, we’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still ice on the ground in some places."

Bergerson said depending on this next snowfall, it could potentially close roads again.

"If you encounter a road close sign, it’s there for a reason. It’s there for your safety. We’re working as hard as we can to get to them," said Bergerson.

Meanwhile, local hardware stores have sold out of many winter weather essentials including ice melt and shovels.

"Because of the holidays, we aren’t getting regular shipments, they are all disrupted. We missed the first opportunity to get ahead of the storm but we got a big shipment in yesterday, as much as we can fit in this place, and it’s gone," said Bruce Davis of Junction True Value Hardware in West Seattle.

Davis said he sold six pallets of ice melt, 200 shovels and nearly a thousand faucet covers.

SDOT is reminding people to shovel their sidewalks and to help your neighbors. They said a good time to get to it is tomorrow morning before the fresh snow turns to ice.

