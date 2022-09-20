Expand / Collapse search

Barge arrives to help repair July crash damage at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
West Seattle
No injuries after ferry 'hard landing' at Fauntleroy terminal

A ferry and a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle were damaged Thursday morning after a crash at the dock.

SEATTLE - The Washington State Ferries has brought in a barge with a crane to start repairs on several offshore structures at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle, including one that was damaged over the summer.

In July, the Cathlamet ferry crashed into a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle. This caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin. 

No injuries were reported. 

The department said that the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Boards are still investigating the incident. Details will be released when the investigations are complete. 

The barge is scheduled to be at the terminal for a week. 