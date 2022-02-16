Former SeaTac elementary school destroyed in fire

Crews are tackling a two-alarm fire that started overnight at a vacant building in SeaTac.

Firefighters from several South King County agencies responded to a report of a commercial fire in the 1400 block of South 200 Street before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews were still at the scene extinguishing the fire.

Crews told FOX 13 News that they don’t know how long the building has been vacant for but the building was a former elementary school in the 1950s. The building is now being used for school storage.

No injuries were reported.

"It got to a point where we had to abandon the offensive strategy, which was we were inside the building, go strictly defensive so we could just fight the fire from the outside and that was all due to the fact that it was for firefighter safety," said Puget Sound Division Chief Pat Pawlak.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

