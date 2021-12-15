Body found in vacant Lakewood building that caught fire

article

A body was found in a vacant Lakewood building that caught fire on Wednesday morning.

At about 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a report of a commercial building fire in the 9600 block of Gravelly Lake Drive.

Gravelly Lake Drive is closed from Lake Grove Street to Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes when driving through the area.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue officials said the building is vacant.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

It's too early in the investigation to determine if the death and fire were suspicious.

There were multiple fires Wednesday morning throughout Western Washington. Crews tackled two separate fires in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood and a massive fire tore through a building under construction in Olympia.

