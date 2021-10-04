Crews tackle Tacoma house fire

Firefighters remain at the scene after a house fire Monday morning in Tacoma.

Crews responded to a report of a residential fire at about 5 a.m. near the 1000 block of South 86th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire conditions on the first and second floors of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are telling people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

