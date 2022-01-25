Fire damages apartment units in Lakewood

Fire officials are investigating what caused an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Lakewood.

The fire happened in the 4400 block of 106th Street Court Southwest before 3 a.m.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Officials told FOX 13 News that at least three units were damaged and the American Red Cross Northwest is helping the family who need housing.

