Tacoma police investigate several suspected arsons since Tuesday evening

Since Tuesday evening, there have been eight suspicious fires in Tacoma and one in Ruston, and police said they are investigating them as suspected arsons.

One of the fires happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a three-story apartment building in the 5100 block of North Pearl Street, where a person called 911 to report that a fire was in the hallway and that residents were evacuating.

Fire officials said when crews arrived, smoke was coming out of the third-story windows. Firefighters knocked down the fire in the hallway and checked the building to make sure all residents evacuated safely.

After 2 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 4600 block of North Gove Street. When firefighters arrived, they immediately extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday at about 3 a.m., there was a fire at a detached garage in an alley in the 3700 block of North Cheyenne Street. When crews arrived they immediately knocked down the fire.

Tacoma Police Department Officer Wendy Haddow told FOX 13 News another fire happened in the 3700 block of North Cheyenne Street in the same hour.

Haddow said these are the other locations times of the suspected arsons:

7:48 p.m. in the 600 block of South Trafton Street.

8:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of South 8th Street.

8:27 p.m. in the 600 block of State Street.

1:24 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Orchard Street.

After midnight in the 5300 block of North Bennett Street in Ruston.

No injuries were reported.

Police told FOX 13 News a suspect is not in custody.

Tacoma detectives are asking anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram