Crews searching for missing hiker in Olympic National Park

Search and Rescue personnel are searching for a backpacker who was reported missing on Thursday in Olympic National Park.

Cheri Keller, 56, was last seen by her backpacking group on Aug. 4 around 11:30 a.m. at the Home Sweet Home Camp located in the southeastern side of the park.

Keller was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants and was carrying a blue backpack.

The group had stopped for water at the Home Sweet Home Camp and Keller was separated from the group after they had left to Camp Pleasant.

The group had intended to meet at Camp Pleasant for lunch and stayed there for the night.

Several members of the groups hiked out to Staircase Thursday morning to search for Keller while others from the group went looking at First Divide. The hikers were unable to locate her.

After she was reported missing on Thursday, search crews went into the wilderness from Staircase. There are two National Park Service search teams currently searching from the Duckabush side and the Staircase side.

If you were in the area of First Divide, Upper Duckabush, or Camp Pleasant on August 4 or August 5 or have any information regarding this individual, please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking "Submit a Tip" or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov. Information from other day hikers and backpackers is often extremely valuable during searches.

