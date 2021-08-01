Private divers find body believed to be that of missing diver in West Seattle

The Seattle Fire Department has told Q13 News that private divers have recovered the body of a female diver in West Seattle.

On Saturday night, a woman was diving near the 1600 block of Harbor Ave. SW, near Alki Beach, when she went underwater and didn't resurface.

The Seattle Fire Department has not confirmed that the body recovered is the woman who went missing underwater on Saturday, but the body was recovered in the same area she went missing.

The Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the identification of the victim as well as determine a cause of death.

