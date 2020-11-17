Crews search for missing Tulalip officer after rogue wave capsizes fisheries boat near Everett

Crews are searching for a missing Tulalip police officer after a police fisheries boat hit a rogue wave and capsized off Jetty Island near Everett.

According to Everett Fire, it happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday with two people on board the boat.

Investigators said the police fisheries boat was helping another vessel when it hit the large wave.

By 11 p.m., rescuers had found the overturned boat, but not the two people on board. One passenger was found about 45 minutes later near Hat Island.

The 39-year-old Tulalip Police officer was in a hypothermic state but was able to communicate. He was taken to Providence Medical Center. He was wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized.

Rescuers are continuing their search for the second officer on boat, a 29-year-old man.

Agencies assisting with the search include Everett Fire Department, Everett Police Department, Tulalip Police Department, United States Coast Guard, Naval Station Everett, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Fire District, Snohomish County Fire District #22, Tulalip Bay Fire, Camano Island Fire and Rescue, and the Port of Everett.