2 men unhurt after plane crashes in Skagit County

article

Two men were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Skagit County.

Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office was notified about a plane that was on its way to Arlington. It was traveling from Concrete but never showed up.

According to deputies, two men were onboard the Cessna plane, which left the Concrete Airport at 2:12 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the Department of Transportation went to the air in a plane and located a faint tone of the Emergency Locating Tracker equipped on the missing aircraft near Lyman. However, there wasn't enough clarity to conduct a ground search.

At another location off Grandstorm Road near Lake Cavanaugh, crews at Airforce Rescue Coordination Center were able to get a ping from a plane. It's known if it was the missing plane.

The sheriff's office told FOX 13 News that the two men were located at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, the two men were found in the Lake Cavanaugh area.

Deputies said the plane crashed into trees Sunday night, the two men climbed out, and found a road.

The men had a hand radio with them and contacted searchers on Monday.

They were medically cleared and back with their families.

Other agencies will be investigating the crash.