Crews respond to small plane crash in Snohomish County field

Crews are at the scene of a small plane crash east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County on Friday morning.

According to FlightAware.com, the single-engine Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX took off from Renton at 9:24 a.m. It traveled 122 miles.

The plane was at 9,100 feet and traveling at 92mph before dropping off the radar.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), two people were on the plane when it crashed in a field. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This type of Cessna can seat 10-14 people.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Highway 2 is closed at 88th St. SE & 100th St. SE/Westwick Road in Snohomish. It's unknown when it will reopen.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating what may have caused the crash.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.