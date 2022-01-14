Crews respond to Redmond restaurant fire

At least one business was damaged Friday morning after a fire at a strip mall in Redmond .

The fire happened in the 16000 block of Northeast 87th Street at about 4:30 a.m.

Several units from multiple agencies responded to the scene

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that there are six businesses in the strip mall and one restaurant was completely damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

