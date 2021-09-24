Expand / Collapse search

Natural gas leak evacuates Georgetown neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
Q13 FOX

Georgetown natural gas leak

Crews responded to a natural gas leak in the Georgetown neighborhood.

SEATTLE - Emergency crews have secured a natural gas leak that forced a Georgetown neighborhood to evacuate Friday morning. 

Before 6 a.m., Seattle fire and crews with Puget Sound Energy responded to 4th Avenue South and South Findlay Street. 

Buildings in the area were evacuated and the Seattle Fire Department asked people to avoid the area. 

