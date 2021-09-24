Natural gas leak evacuates Georgetown neighborhood

Emergency crews have secured a natural gas leak that forced a Georgetown neighborhood to evacuate Friday morning.

Before 6 a.m., Seattle fire and crews with Puget Sound Energy responded to 4th Avenue South and South Findlay Street.

Buildings in the area were evacuated and the Seattle Fire Department asked people to avoid the area.

