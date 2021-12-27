2 critically injured in Renton apartment fire

Several crews extinguished an apartment fire that left five people hurt Monday morning in Renton.

The fire happened at an apartment building at South 7th and Shattuck Avenue South at about 5:30 a.m.

Renton fire officials said when crews arrived, they reported a "heavy fire" and requested a second-alarm.

Crews from Skyway Fire, Tukwila Fire and King County Medical One departments helped Renton Fire crews.

Fire officials said they were treating multiple patients at the scene and at least five people were injured.

Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and one person was taken with minor injuries.

A King County Metro bus was requested to shelter people who evacuated their apartments.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

