Crews respond to another slide in Bellevue neighborhood where home was demolished

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bellevue
FOX 13 Seattle

Bellevue house demolished after landslide

A Bellevue home that was pushed off its foundation by rushing water and teetering on a hillside since last month has been demolished.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Another mudslide was reported Monday in the same Bellevue neighborhood where a home slid off its foundation and collapsed in January. 

Crews responded after reports of water and debris flow near 139th Place Southeast, which was below the site of the collapsed home. 

City officials believe the recent heavy rains caused the mudslide. 

Crews created a barrier to control the debris flow and worked overnight to clean up the area. 

The city said it is working with a private property owner of the hillside, Forest Ridge School, to bring in geotechnical experts to assess options for the erosion on the hillside. 

Neighbors had just been cleared to return to their homes last month and the home that collapsed had recently been demolished.

'It was unimaginably upsetting'; Bellevue home damaged in slide is demolished
article

'It was unimaginably upsetting'; Bellevue home damaged in slide is demolished

A Bellevue home pushed off its foundation in a landslide last month has been demolished. Work got started just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, and in a matter of minutes, the home collapsed—leveling decades of memories and bringing an end to neighbor worries.

