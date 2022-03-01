Crews respond to another slide in Bellevue neighborhood where home was demolished

Another mudslide was reported Monday in the same Bellevue neighborhood where a home slid off its foundation and collapsed in January.

Crews responded after reports of water and debris flow near 139th Place Southeast, which was below the site of the collapsed home.

City officials believe the recent heavy rains caused the mudslide.

Crews created a barrier to control the debris flow and worked overnight to clean up the area.

The city said it is working with a private property owner of the hillside, Forest Ridge School, to bring in geotechnical experts to assess options for the erosion on the hillside.

Neighbors had just been cleared to return to their homes last month and the home that collapsed had recently been demolished.

