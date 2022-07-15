Expand / Collapse search
Crews respond to a two-story building fire in Gig Harbor

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
(Gig Harbor Fire Department)

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a two-story building fire near Crescent Creek Park Friday afternoon.

According to the Gig Harbor Fire Department (GHFD), crews responded to the 9700 block of Vernhardson Pl. at around 2:20 p.m.

The GHFD is asking the public to avoid the area.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.