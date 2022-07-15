Crews respond to a two-story building fire in Gig Harbor

article

Fire crews responded to a two-story building fire near Crescent Creek Park Friday afternoon.

According to the Gig Harbor Fire Department (GHFD), crews responded to the 9700 block of Vernhardson Pl. at around 2:20 p.m.

The GHFD is asking the public to avoid the area.

Further information is limited at this time.

RELATED: Crews investigating after an abandoned building caught on fire in Seattle

RELATED: Officials: Rescue saws stolen from Shoreline fire engine while crews were on medical call

This is a developing story.