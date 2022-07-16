Crews make progress on building fire in Seattle's White Center neighborhood

Crews responded to on an active building fire near Seattle's White Center neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to reports of a fire on SW Roxbury St. and 18th Ave. SW at around 1:45 p.m. Crews later identified the fire happening in a building that was reportedly under construction. At around 2:00 p.m., crews transitioned to a defense position to prevent the building from collapsing.

Firefighters on scene say significant progress has been made on the exterior of the building, and crews started heading inside the building to extinguish the flames.

The SFD says the fire is under control, and a primary search of the units impacted by the fire are all clear.

No injuries have been reported.

Further information is limited.

This is a developing story.