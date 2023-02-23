Crews rescue person who became pinned on elevated conveyor belt near Salmon Bay

article

Crews safely rescued someone who became pinned by machinery equipment in the Ballard neighborhood on Thursday.

At around 8:40 a.m., Seattle firefighters responded to the marina near the corner of Shilshole Ave. NW and 20th Ave. NW.

Crews arrived and found the patient pinned to an elevated conveyor belt.

A little less than an hour later, crews were able to extricate the patient safely.

There is no word on the patient’s condition, but they are being evaluated.

