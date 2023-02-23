Crews rescue person who became pinned on elevated conveyor belt near Salmon Bay
SEATTLE - Crews safely rescued someone who became pinned by machinery equipment in the Ballard neighborhood on Thursday.
At around 8:40 a.m., Seattle firefighters responded to the marina near the corner of Shilshole Ave. NW and 20th Ave. NW.
Crews arrived and found the patient pinned to an elevated conveyor belt.
A little less than an hour later, crews were able to extricate the patient safely.
There is no word on the patient’s condition, but they are being evaluated.
