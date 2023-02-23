Expand / Collapse search

Crews rescue person who became pinned on elevated conveyor belt near Salmon Bay

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Crews safely rescued someone who became pinned by machinery equipment in the Ballard neighborhood on Thursday.

At around 8:40 a.m., Seattle firefighters responded to the marina near the corner of Shilshole Ave. NW and 20th Ave. NW. 

Crews arrived and found the patient pinned to an elevated conveyor belt. 

A little less than an hour later, crews were able to extricate the patient safely.

There is no word on the patient’s condition, but they are being evaluated. 

RELATED: VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

RELATED: VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 trapped in rowboat in Hood Canal

VIDEO: Coast Guard rescuers stranded boaters in Hood Canal

Video captures a U.S. Coast Guard rescue involving two boaters trapped in rough waters east of Seattle.