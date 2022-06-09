Crews rescue man hanging from collapsed scaffolding in downtown Seattle

article

Crews rescued a man who was hanging from a collapsed scaffold on the side of a building in Belltown Thursday.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews were dispatched to the corner of 2nd Ave. and Blanchard St. in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood just after 11:00 a.m.

Authorities say when crews arrived, a man was found hanging from the scaffolding, and firefighters and Seattle Police officers were able to pull him into the building safely.

RELATED: 'Sidewalk Rescue' provides hope without judgment in Tacoma

RELATED: Crews rescue 5 after crashing, rolling over embankment near Curley Creek

The SFD says the man is in good condition and walked away with only minor injuries.