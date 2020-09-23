Crews remove semi-truck trailer hanging off I-5 exit; express lanes back open

Crews worked for several hours to clear an SB I-5 exit ramp near Mercer St. after a semi-tractor trailer went over a concrete barrier and hung off the ramp.

Washington State Patrol said around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the semi driver was in the express lanes when she lost control and hit the right-side concrete barrier off of the Mercer St. exit.

The truck went over a concrete barrier and hit a tree, then came to rest on the steep embankment. Part of the trailer blocked several lanes of traffic, according to Washington State Patrol.

Seattle Fire said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Just before 6 p.m. WSDOT said the express lanes have reopened. Crews assessed the bridge and found no damages to the road aside from damaged railings that crews say were replaced with jersey barriers as permanent repairs are scheduled.

Crews said the crash caused a fuel leak that was inspected. Officials say weather may have been a factor in the incident.