Crews recover submerged car from Old Fishing Hole in Kent

Puget Sound Fire (PSF) officials responded to reports of a car in the water in Kent Tuesday morning.

According to PSF, their crews, Renton regional fire authority, Valley Regional Fire Authority and King County Medic One pulled a car out of the Old Fishing Hole at W. Meeker St. and Frager Rd. just after 8:00 a.m.

Divers working to pull out the vehicle confirmed that all occupants were out of the vehicle before it submerged.

(Courtesy: Puget Sound Fire)

PSF tweeted several photos of the incident, revealing a dark colored four-door sedan being towed out of the water.

Details regarding how the car got into the water, or who the car belongs to are limited.