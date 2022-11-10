Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington

The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington.

Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Rescue swimmers found an adult man submerged in the water. He was declared dead at the scene. It does not appear that there were any other people in the water.

It's unclear if the man drowned or died in another manner.

