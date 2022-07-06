Crews recover bodies of construction workers killed in Shoreline trench collapse

The bodies of two construction workers who were killed in a trench collapse at a Shoreline home earlier this week have been recovered.

On Monday afternoon the two workers, a man in his 30s and one in his 60s, were working in a trench on a sewer line when the ground collapsed.

Fire crews told FOX 13 that there were people at the scene trying to dig the men out. The bodies of the two men remain partially buried on the scene.

Recovery efforts were halted due to the unstable soil but crews continued Tuesday after coming up with a new plan to retrieve the men's bodies.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries has now opened an investigation into the construction company they worked for.

Officials also said the company, Peacefield Construction Company, was previously cited for violations at other job sites.