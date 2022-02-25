Crews put out fire near Lake Tapps

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (East Pierce Firefighters IAFF Local 3520)

Firefighters put out an attic fire early Friday morning near Lake Tapps.

According to East Pierce Firefighters, authorities were able to contain the fire to the attic.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, including pets.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No further details have been released.

