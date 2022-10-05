Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent

Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave.

Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.

Firefighters managed to get a handle on the fire in about an hour. They were continuing to search for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.