3-car crash, fires on EB I-90 near Bellevue Way causes miles-long backup

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bellevue
Troopers are investigating what led up to a three-car crash Tuesday on the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Bellevue Way.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Troopers are investigating what led up to a multi-car, fiery crash Tuesday morning on the eastbound lanes I-90 near Bellevue Way.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on the East Channel Bridge. At one point it blocked all lanes of traffic and the backup was about four miles long. 

By 7:45 a.m., crews had the car fires under control. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved three cars but the extent of injuries are unknown. 

Lanes reopened at about 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 