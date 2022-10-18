3-car crash, fires on EB I-90 near Bellevue Way causes miles-long backup

Troopers are investigating what led up to a multi-car, fiery crash Tuesday morning on the eastbound lanes I-90 near Bellevue Way.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on the East Channel Bridge. At one point it blocked all lanes of traffic and the backup was about four miles long.

By 7:45 a.m., crews had the car fires under control.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved three cars but the extent of injuries are unknown.

Lanes reopened at about 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.