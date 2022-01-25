Crews looking for man missing after Renton landslide on Jan. 6

Rescue crews are looking for a man who was reported missing after a landslide happened near his home in Renton on Jan. 6.

The landslide blocked the roadway of the 2200 block of Maple Valley Highway with trees, debris and mud.

His family reported him missing after the slide. A preliminary investigation revealed that it was unlikely that the man left his property on 14th Ave SE, near Maple Valley Highway.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the slope wasn't stable enough to search the property at the time. The area continued to see heavy rain after the initial slide.

Dogs were used to search the property on Tuesday and the search will resume on Wednesday.

Deputies have not identified the man and no other information has been released at this point.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

