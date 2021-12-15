Two fires in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood ruled arson

Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of setting at least one of two fires early Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Crews responded to fires on 6th Avenue North and Prospect and a second one near Highland Drive/Taylor Avenue North at Highland Drive.

Fire officials said the fire at Prospect and 6th Avenue was in a garage attached to a home that appeared vacant.

The other fire was at a building under construction.

Firefighters were able to get the fires under control and stayed at the scene to monitor hot spots.

Seattle police told FOX 13 News that the incident appeared to involve a person in crisis, who was arrested near the scene at Highland Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they are investigating if there is a possible connection between the two fires.

Fire investigators later said that both fires appeared to have been intentionally set. Damages for the building under construction were estimated at $200,000.

