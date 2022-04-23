Crews knock down two-alarm building fire in Fife

Crews are gaining control of a building that caught fire early Saturday morning in Fife, will start investigating once it is safe to enter.

According to Tacoma Fire Department (TFD), crews responded to a commercial building fire on the corner of 46th Ave. E. and 12 St. E. at around 3:00 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy flames were clearly visible and growing quickly.

At about 4:00 a.m., the incident commander upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire to bring in additional resources. Crews positioned themselves around the perimeter of the building, spraying water from the ground and from the air -- using aerial master streams.

According to TFD, crews are gaining control of the flames, and will likely stay on scene for several hours putting out hotspots. Authorities say a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire will not begin until the building is safe to enter.

The building has been identified as Omega Morgan, a crane service that works in areas of Oregon, Washington and Alberta. Fire crews say the building is considered a total loss.

Part of the building used for storage was preserved and unaffected by the fire. People who work for Omega Morgan have been showing up, pulling out pristine boats, cars and other items from that storage area. Meanwhile, the part of the building burned by flames is "gutted", according to fire crews.

Fire crews say the investigation will likely start later today, but a cause will likely not be identified until Sunday.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.