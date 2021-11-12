Expand / Collapse search
6 dogs rescued from Tacoma house fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Dogs rescued from Tacoma house fire

Police knocked down a house fire in Tacoma and rescued multiple dogs.

TACOMA, Wash. - Multiple dogs were rescued Friday morning after a house fire in Tacoma, officials said. 

Before 4:45 a.m., Tacoma fire crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 200 block of East 69th Street. 

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and flame through the roof due to an attic fire. 

Crews entered the home and were able to extinguish the fire. 

Six dogs were rescued and firefighters applied special oxygen masks on some of them. 

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that two dogs died at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

