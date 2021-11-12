6 dogs rescued from Tacoma house fire

Multiple dogs were rescued Friday morning after a house fire in Tacoma, officials said.

Before 4:45 a.m., Tacoma fire crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 200 block of East 69th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and flame through the roof due to an attic fire.

Crews entered the home and were able to extinguish the fire.

Six dogs were rescued and firefighters applied special oxygen masks on some of them.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that two dogs died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram