Crews knock down fire at abandoned house in fife

Fire investigators what caused a fire early Thursday morning at an abandoned house in Fife.

Tacoma firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire in the 500 block of 56th Avenue East.

When crews arrived, an abandoned two-story house and an adjacent RV was on fire.

Fire officials reported that wires were down at the front corner of the home and alerted crews to avoid the area for safety.

Firefighters performed an exterior fire attack due to reported holes in the floors inside.

The fire was knocked down but firefighters remained at the scene to monitor hotspots.

