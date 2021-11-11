Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County, Skagit County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:58 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:21 AM PST until SUN 6:54 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:13 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:39 AM PST until SAT 4:12 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:35 PM PST until SAT 6:23 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:26 PM PST until SAT 3:49 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:14 AM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:26 AM PST until SAT 9:13 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:07 PM PST until SAT 8:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:19 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 AM PST until SAT 11:13 AM PST, King County
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Crews knock down fire at abandoned house in Fife

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Fife
FOX 13 Seattle

Crews knock down fire at abandoned house in fife

Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire at an abandoned house Thursday.

FIFE, Wash. - Fire investigators what caused a fire early Thursday morning at an abandoned house in Fife. 

Tacoma firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire in the 500 block of 56th Avenue East. 

When crews arrived, an abandoned two-story house and an adjacent RV was on fire. 

Fire officials reported that wires were down at the front corner of the home and alerted crews to avoid the area for safety. 

Firefighters performed an exterior fire attack due to reported holes in the floors inside. 

The fire was knocked down but firefighters remained at the scene to monitor hotspots.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram