Crews knock down building fire in Bellevue, homeowners make it out safely

Fire crews knocked down a fire at a multifamily building in the Highlands neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the Bellevue Fire Department (BFD), at around 9:00 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a building near the corner of 140th Ave NE and NE 12th St.

A half hour later, crews entered the building and discovered the fire had extended to the floor above where it originated. The BFD says crews managed to put a hose line on the remaining flames.

After searching the building, the BFD sent out a tweet saying no victims were found. Two homeowners and their two cats were inside when the fire started. All of them made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.