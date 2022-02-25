Crews knock down apartment fire in Fremont

article

Several people were displaced Friday morning after an apartment fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

At about 4:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a two-story apartment building in the 3600 block of Woodland Park Avenue North.

When crews arrived, visible flames and heavy smoke was seen from the front side of the building’s first and second floor.

The apartment building was evacuated.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and it was fully extinguished by 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

