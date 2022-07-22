Crews investigate fire at abandoned house in Burien

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in an abandoned house in Burien on Friday morning.

At about 4:00 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a home at 519 S 150th St. in Burien. King County Fire was able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses in the area, but the cause is still unknown.

One neighbor reported smelling smoke in the middle of the night and says he witnessed the fire from his balcony.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.