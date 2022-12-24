Crews investigating deadly Lynnwood fire, over 20 people displaced

article

South Snohomish County Fire says one person has died in a Lynnwood apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve.

Crews were called to the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on 196th Street SW on Saturday morning.

According to the Everett Herald, firefighters started receiving reports of smoke, and then flames, that were coming from the townhouses just before 11 a.m.

When crews were able to get the fire under control, they learned a woman in her mid-30s had died.

A 36-year-old and a 7-year-old in that unit were able to escape and were taken to Harborview Medical Center. South Snohomish County Fire spokesperson Shawneri Guzman told FOX 13 that the injuries are serious.

The fire displaced 25 people, who were living in six units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In November 2019, two children were killed in an apartment fire in the same complex. A 15-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother died from smoke inhalation. Guzman said the cause of the 2019 fire is undetermined.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.