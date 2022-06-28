Crews investigating after an abandoned building caught on fire in Seattle

Fire crews are investigating after an abandoned building caught on fire in Seattle Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), at around 7:45 a.m., crews responded to a small building fire at Beacon Ave. S and 12th Ave. S near Beacon Hill Elementary School.

SFD crews confirmed that the house, covered with graffiti and surrounded with overgrown brush, was abandoned.

Crews sent out a tweet saying the fire was extinguished less than 15 minutes after crews arrived at the scene.

The building was vacant when crews arrived, no injuries were reported.

An investigation into how the fire started is underway.

This is a developing story.