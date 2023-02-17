Crews investigate massive house fire in Mill Creek

Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews are investigating what caused a house to go up in flames overnight in Mill Creek. Thankfully, the homeowners were not inside the home when the fire erupted.

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Crews are investigating what caused a house in Mill Creek to go up in flames on Friday.

According to South County Fire (SFR), firefighters responded to the house fire near the corner of 43rd Ave. SE and 135th Pl. SE at around 3:00 a.m.

South County Fire

Authorities say it took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control. 

Thankfully, nobody was home during the fire. No injuries have been reported. 

Five people have been displaced, and will receive assistance from the Red Cross. 

SFR crews are investigating the cause.

This is a developing story.