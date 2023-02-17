Crews investigate massive house fire in Mill Creek

Crews are investigating what caused a house in Mill Creek to go up in flames on Friday.

According to South County Fire (SFR), firefighters responded to the house fire near the corner of 43rd Ave. SE and 135th Pl. SE at around 3:00 a.m.

South County Fire

Authorities say it took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Thankfully, nobody was home during the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Five people have been displaced, and will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

SFR crews are investigating the cause.

This is a developing story.