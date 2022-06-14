Crews investigate deadly crash near Bethel School District office in Spanaway

article

Crews are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the Bethel School District office Tuesday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), at around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash that happened on 176th St. E near Camas Prairie Elementary School.

Authorities on scene say one person died, and three others were injured. Investigators say one of the cars involved drove off the roadway and crashed into a portable at the Bethel School District office. No injuries to anyone at the Bethel office have been reported.

Authorities say 176th St. E is closed in both directions between B St. E and 6th Ave. E while crews investigate the scene.

The PCSO is asking drivers to use avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Details are limited at this time, check back for updates.

This is a developing story.