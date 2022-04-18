Crews extinguish house fire in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Residents inside a Tacoma home escaped after a fire early Monday morning, fire officials said.
The fire happened on East Harrison Street at about 2:30 a.m.
According to Tacoma fire officials, crews found three pets, but one pet didn't survive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
