Crews extinguish house fire in Tacoma

Residents inside a Tacoma home escaped after a fire early Monday morning, fire officials said.

The fire happened on East Harrison Street at about 2:30 a.m.

According to Tacoma fire officials, crews found three pets, but one pet didn't survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

