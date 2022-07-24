Crews extinguish homeless encampment fire in Des Moines, 1 injured

Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Des Moines early Sunday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire at around 6:40 a.m. Officials say at least one person was hurt, and was treated by fire crews and King County Medics.

FOX 13 crews spotted the fire while driving south on I-5 toward Tacoma.

Information is limited at this time, and there is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story.