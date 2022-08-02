Crews extinguish brush fire that was spreading near a Bonney Lake neighborhood

article

Firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly to knock down a brush fire that grew rapidly in Bonney Lake on Monday.

According to the East Pierce Firefighters (EPF), crews extinguished the wildfire just before it reached a neighborhood in the Tehaleh Community.

Officials say the fire was quickly spreading uphill through steep terrain, thick brush, and was burning at about 50' feet wide and 150' feet long.

The EPF says multiple agencies responded to help with the wildfire including, the City of Buckley Fire Department, Enumclaw Firefighters, Pierce County Professional Firefighters and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Firefighters are urging the public to call 911 early if smoke is visible, so crews can stop the fire before anyone gets hurt.