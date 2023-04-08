Crews expand search area for missing Seattle woman Leticia Martinez

While updates from court Friday afternoon filled in crucial gaps in the timeline of Leticia Martinez's disappearance, the question remains as to where Martinez is.

Investigators have been looking at cell phone data linked to suspect Brett Gitchel. Information he revealed during the police interrogation had him traveling through the Cascades around the time Martinez disappeared.

We know she's not at home, and we know she's not somewhere in her car because police found that car fully engulfed in flames two hours after her son Patrick's attack.

That's according to the court documents just released Friday afternoon. Gitchel told police he traveled to Ellensburg on Sunday, two days after Martinez went missing.

Gitchel told detectives he's lived in Ellensburg for several years, but he's recently been staying with friends.

Seattle to Ellensburg is more than a 100-mile trip. Now, investigators are doing a wide search of anywhere Gitchel could have stopped in between.

Gitchel's cell phone is a central focus. Prosecutors said in court that they were able to ping it at two very specific locations.

"His cellphone data shows that he was in the location where Martinez’s vehicle was burned, said Chris Anderson, prosecutor. "Data also shows him driving to a remote mountainous region of King County on April 1."

FOX13 has heard from several sources that investigators are looking in Snoqualmie Pass. But, it is a big area, and it's not the easiest to look through with its terrain and weather conditions. FOX13 talked to a pilot with King County Air Support Friday morning, and they said they don't fly with conditions like this. Friday morning and afternoon were rainy and foggy.