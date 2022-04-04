Crews evaluate damage at Seattle's Colman Dock following rough ferry landing

article

The Seattle-Bainbridge Island ferry route is down to one boat after a vessel had a rough landing at Colman Dock.

According to Washington State Ferries, the MV Kaleetan sailed back to Seattle around 7:30 a.m. Monday when it bumped into a wingwall—a structure at the dock used to position ferries for loading and unloading. The boat was moving a little too quickly and splintered the wood on the wingwall, which WSF says is exactly the kind of damage it is designed to take.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and damage was kept mainly to the wingwall.

A spokesman for WSF said they would prefer the dock break before the ferry boat, as it is easier to replace wood than steel. Officials say it is not known when caused the hard landing, or if weather was a factor.

Even at low speeds, ferries can cause major damage due to their incredible size; the Kaleetan itself has a displacement of more than 3,500 tons.

In the meantime, the Bainbridge and Bremerton routes will be operated out of Colman Dock's other ferry slip until further notice. A single boat will service each route. Crews are evaluating the damaged slip to see what repairs are needed.

