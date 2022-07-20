Crews continue to search for climber who ventured into Olympic National Park alone

article

The National Park Service (NPS) are searching for a climber who was reported missing in Olympic National Park Monday evening.

According to the NPS, 38-year-old Sean Allen left for a hiking trip over the weekend and was supposed to return Monday evening. He had a wilderness permit for July 16-18, and was planning on hiking from Royal Basin to Home Lake by himself.

The NPS says Allen had potential plans to climb Mount Mystery, Hal Foss Peak and Little Mystery during his trip.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews scoured through the wilderness on the ground and by helicopter, but he was nowhere to be seen. On Wednesday, search teams from Olympic National Park and Olympic Mountain Rescue covered routes from the Upper Dungeness Trail and around Royal Basin.

Park staff are reaching out to wilderness permit holders who were in the area at the same time to see if anyone might have seen him.

NPS says Allen has brown hair, stands at 5’10" and weighs 145 pounds. Allen was carrying a green Osprey backpack, ice axes and crampons, and using a green Nemo tent. Officials say he was likely wearing a black hat.

Anyone who was in the area of Royal Basin and the Upper Dungeness Trail between July 16 through July 19, or has any information about Allen, is asked to call the tip line at 1-888-653-0009 ; or email isb@nps.gov.